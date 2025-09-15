Salman Khan takes a dig at his own acting skills on "Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle"

Mumbai, Sep 15 Amazon Prime Video is gearing up to bring audiences a fresh dose of laughter with its upcoming talk show, “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle”, hosted by real-life good friends and Bollywood actresses Kajol and Twinkle Khanna.

In the recently released promo of the show, one particular movement has already grabbed everyone's attention: the episode featuring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan together on the couch. Towards the end of the promo, Twinkle can be playfully teasing Salman about his “stuck expression”.

Without missing a beat, Salman took a hilarious dig at himself, saying, 'I am only surviving on the three expressions still in date.' The self-deprecating comment left Kajol, Twinkle and Aamir in splits, setting the tone for what promises to be an unmissable episode. Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, known for their quirky personalities, shop with an absolutely unfiltered conversation. The two Bollywood icons promise a chat show that is equal parts fun, nostalgia and chaos.

The show will feature a fine cast list beyond the Khans, including Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon. Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Govinda and Chunky Pandey, among others, and sharing a mix of candid confessions, inside stories and plenty of laughter. Both Kajol and Twinkle are celebrated for their ability to keep things real, raw and funny, whether it's through introducing social media posts or public appearances.

With "Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle", they are expected to push the envelope even further, giving audiences a breezy, no-holds-barred look at Bollywood's biggest. Today at the promo launch of the talk show held in Mumbai, Kajol revealed that she had the maximum amount of a blast and fun while shooting with Govinda in the talk show. Kajol elaborated, “I have to say that he (Govinda) was so super entertaining. I mean not to say that everybody was not nice or good, but Govinda is Govinda! Hands down, nobody can argue with that! He is a trend; he is an icon, all of it. I mean, everybody has their go-to Govinda dance song, and we can instantly think about it right now!”

