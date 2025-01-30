Salman Khan talks about the song he has added to his playlist

Mumbai, Jan 30 Bollywood star Salman Khan has revealed which song he has added to his playlist.

Salman took to his Instagram stories, where he uploaded a video featuring veteran singer Asha Bhosle listening to her granddaughter Zanai’s song “Kehndi Hai”.

For the caption, Salman wrote: “Asha Ji you are the sweetest and this is adorable... Congratulations, Zanai Kehndi Hai is already on my playlist…”

Earlier this month,Salman revealed that he is set to bring out his “inner Avenger” for his label Being Human.

Salman took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself holding a Captain America shield.

He wrote: “Gear up for something super, something heroic! @marvel_india for the first Avenger himself... stay tuned with @beinghumanclothing for an exciting journey ahead. #JustBeingHuman #CaptainAmericaXBeingHumanclothing #Marvel #ComingSoon.”

On the acting front, Salman will next be seen in “Sikandar”, which marks the star’s return to the big screen after more than a year. The superstar was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for ‘Ghajini’, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman Khan. ‘Sikandar’ marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick’, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter.

He was recently seen hosting “Bigg Boss 18”. It was on January 20, when the star announced Karanveer as the winner. He and first runner-up Vivian Dsena made it to the finale after a long, tedious, and challenging journey of 105 days inside the "Bigg Boss 18" house.

Along with Karan and Vivian, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh had made it to the top 6 contenders this season.

The popular reality show commenced with 23 housemates including Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Bagga, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerjee, Hema Sharma, and Gunratan Sadavarte.

