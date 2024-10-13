Salman Khan: The man behind Baba Siddique’s election win

Mumbai, Oct 13: Baba Siddique, the NCP leader and former MLA from Bandra West constituency was shot dead on Saturday evening. His murder sent shockwaves in the political circle and film industry.

It was Salman Khan whose support led him to become MLA from Bandra West.

Following his death, an old video of Salman Khan is going viral. In the video Salman can be seen appealing to people of Bandra to vote for Baba.

Salman Khan can be heard saying “Jo best man hai aapke constituency ke andar, aap uske liye vote kijiye”( You should vote for the best man from your constituency). Salman continues “Aapke liye best man kaun hai yahan” (Who is the best man for you here). The crowd screams “Modi”. Salman further says “Aapke liye yahan best man Modi hain, Meri jo constituency hai Bandra, wahan par best man hai Baba Siddique aur Priya Dutt” (For you Modi is the best man here, but for my constituency Banda best man is Baba Siddique and Priya Dutt).

He elaborated “You have to vote for Modi saheb, I have to give my people the vote”.

Baba Siddique is also known to play an important role in reconciling Salman and Shahrukh Khan after their famous fight at a club years ago. Baba called both of them at his iftaar party and played bridge between them. A picture of the same went viral thereafter. Baba’s iftaar party was an annual affair full of glitz and glamour. Entire Bollywood used to grace the occasion. Baba’s son Zeeshan Siddique is currently MLA from Bandra West.

