Salman Khan Threat Case: Man Arrested From Mumbai’s Bandra for Issuing Death Threat to Bollywood Actor and Demanding Rs 2 Crore

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 30, 2024): A man has been arrested from Bandra on Wednesday issuing a death threat to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and demanding Rs 2 crore from him, police said, PTI reported.

According to reports, the Mumbai traffic police received an anonymous message on October 29, stating that Khan would be killed if he did not pay the sum. Following the threat, authorities registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the unidentified individual.

This is not the first time Khan has faced such threats. Earlier this month, the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline received another threat demanding ₹5 crore. In that case, a suspect was arrested in Jamshedpur.

Khan has previously been targeted by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has a history of threatening the actor. In April, suspected gang members opened fire outside his Bandra residence, leading to increased security for the actor.