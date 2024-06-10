Salman Khan to begin 'Sikandar' shoot on June 18 with aerial action sequence

Mumbai, June 10 Actor Salman Khan, who was last seen in the spy-universe film 'Tiger 3', is set to start shooting for his upcoming movie 'Sikandar' from June 18.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for directing the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Ghajini'. The shoot will begin with an aerial action sequence in Mumbai, featuring Salman at 33,000 feet above sea level aboard an aircraft.

The makers of the film shared an update on social media on Monday regarding the film's production.

The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, marks another collaboration between Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala.

The duo previously delivered 'Kick', which was directed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Music composer Pritam has reportedly been roped in for the film, which is touted to be Sajid’s most ambitious project to date.

'Sikandar' is set to arrive in cinemas on Eid 2025.

