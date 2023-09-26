Salman Khan to bring “Tiger ka message” on Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 : Get ready to receive a special message from Tiger a.k.a Salman Khan and the makers of the highly anticipated film 'Tiger 3'.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared an announcement poster with details on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

He captioned the post, which read, “Ek message hai. Deta hoon…KAL.#TigerKaMessageKal11AM

#Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #YRF50 | #YRFSpyUniverse.”

As soon as Salman posted this news, fans and followers flooded then comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Love you Bhai, finally. TIGER3 MANIA FROM TOMORROW.”

Another commented, “Tiger is back.”

“Can't wait for tiger 3 but over excited for bajrangi bhaijaan 2,” another user comment read.

Fans are expecting for the trailer to be launched tomorrow.

Makers will be launch the special video to pay tribute to the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra on his birth anniversary on September 27 (Wednesday).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details about Tiger’s message on Instagram.

He wrote, “SALMAN KHAN - KATRINA KAIF - ‘TIGER 3’: TIGER KA MESSAGE *TOMORROW*… ARE YOU READY?… #TigerKaMessage - a prelude to the *theatrical trailer* of #Tiger3 - will be launched TOMORROW [27 Sept 2023]… At 11 am IST.#SalmanKhan and #KatrinaKaif reunite in this #ManeeshSharma directorial… #Diwali2023 release in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. #YRF.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Maneesh Sharma has helmed the film made under YRF banner. Reportedly, it also stars Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist. However, no official announcement of Emraan's casting has been made yet.

Salman and Katrina will reunite on screen after the 2019 film 'Bharat'. Prior to it, the duo featured in hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner.

'Tiger 3' will hit the theatres this Diwali.

In October, Salman will be seen hosting the 17th season of 'Bigg Boss'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor