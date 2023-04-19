Salman Khan to collaborate with Karan Johar for a big budget action flick to release on Eid 2024

Salman Khan is one of Indian cinema's biggest stars and the superstar actor is all set for his big comeback with his upcoming Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. In the past, the actor has found success on the occasion of Eid with blockbusters like ‘Wanted’ (2009) and ‘Dabangg’ (2010) and this year he will keep his date with fans with ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. And for Eid 2024, Salman is in talks with Karan Johar. The report further states the makers are trying to keep things under wraps and soon an official announcement will be me. If this happens then this film will see the duo coming together after 25 long years.

A source close to the makers revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “Eid has been synonymous with Salman Khan since Wanted (2009). The Republic Day and Diwali slots have been taken over by some big films in 2024. But no one will dare to take up the Eid release date as it’s common knowledge that Salman Khan will come up with a film on the festival. At present, he’s looking for scripts and once it’s locked, he’ll soon take the film to floors.” “Karan Johar is in talks with Salman Khan for a big-budget film. It’s in the nascent stage right now and all details about the script, director etc have been kept under wraps. Nevertheless, it’ll be interesting to see both coming together for a film after 25 years,” added the source further. On the work front, the superstar is gearing up for the release of his Eid film, Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ka Jaan. The film is slated to release during Eid on April 21. Salman Khan was last seen in the 2022 film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year. Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The third instalment of the spy-thriller is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman's Tiger made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

