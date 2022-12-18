Salman Khan to make a cameo appearance in Riteish Deshmukh's Ved

Superstar Salman Khan is all set to make a cameo appearance in Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming directorial Ved. The Dabangg star, on Saturday, wished Riteish by unveiling a teaser of the song Ved Lavlay from his upcoming Marathi film. In the song, Salman Khan is seen dancing with the Masti actor.

The teaser introduces Salman in style: “Bhau (brother) is back.” A look at the hook step of Ved Lavlay and you will agree that it will be a trend in the coming days. Wearing a checkered shirt atop a tee, Salman's swag is unmissable in the teaser. In the caption, the actor wished Riteish and wrote, “Bhau cha birthday aahe (it's brother's birthday), Riteish. Gift to banta hai (a gift is mandatory). Enjoy. Ved Lavlay…Ved 30 December.” Ved, produced by Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh, will release in theatres on December 30.