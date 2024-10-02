Salman Khan to make cameo in Varun Dhawan starrer 'Baby John'?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : In the latest development, superstar Salman Khan is expected to make a special appearance in Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie 'Baby John'.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Salman Khan will shoot his cameo this weekend.

'BABY JOHN' GLIMPSE: MASS CINEMA AT ITS BEST... SALMAN KHAN SHOOTS HIS CAMEO *THIS WEEKEND*... Was keen to watch #VarunDhawan in an out-and-out mass avatar and the over 5-minute glimpse of #BabyJohn that I saw is simply OUTSTANDING... After all, who can doubt #Atlee's sharp skills after #Jawan? And for all #Bhai fans, #SalmanKhan is set to shoot his part a sparkling cameo THIS WEEKEND," Taran Adarsh wrote on his Instagram handle on Tuesday.

Recently, makers of 'Baby John' shared the new poster of Varun Dhawan.

In the poster, Varun looks intense. He sports long hair with a full-grown beard.

Seems like he is ready for battle.

'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh.

Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The teaser of the film received massive responses from the fans.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

'Baby John' is set to release in theatres this Christmas December 25, adding to the festive cheer.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be seen headlining 'Sikandar'.

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. The film will hit theatres on Eid 2025.

Apart from this, Salman will be seen in Aditya Chopra's 'Tiger Vs Pathaan.'

