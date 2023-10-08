Salman Khan to make special announcement, shares cryptic post with mystery girl

Superstar Salman Khan has sparked his fans' curiosity by teasing a special announcement for tomorrow. On Sunday afternoon, the actor took to his social media handle to share a photo of himself wearing a white tracksuit.His viral post received hilarious reactions from netizens. The Tiger 3 actor took to his Instagram handle and captioned his post as, "I'll always have your back."

Salman and the mystery girl whose back faces the camera are twining in white blazer and matching pants. In the pic, a message says, "Sharing a piece of my heart tomorrow...27/12". Fans came up with funny comments. A user wrote, "Bhabhi reveal bhaijaan? 🤔" Another fan commented, "bhabhi jaan❤️". A netizen also wrote, "Bhai ne shaadi kar li kya". Abdu Rozik commented, "I love this so creative and romantic ❤️❤️❤️". Deanne Pandey wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️awwwwww 😍😍😍😍😍". While some fans thought it is Katrina or a mystery girl, many believed it is none other than the actor's niece Alizeh Agnihotri. Alizeh is the daughter of Salman's sister Alivira and Atul Agnihotri. For the unersed, Salman is producing Alvira's upcoming Bollywood debut movie Farrey. The film is directed by Jamtara fame Soumendra Padhi.Salman will next be seen in YRF's Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in crucial roles. Shah Rukh Khan also has a special appearance in the spy actioner as Pathaan.