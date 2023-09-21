Salman Khan unveils trailer of Gippy Grewal’s comedy film ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 : Superstar Salman Khan on Thursday unveiled the trailer of Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal’s upcoming film ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the trailer which he captioned, “Best wishes for the film Maujaan Hi Maujaan.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxdC1OyIoi5/

Salman on Thursday arrived at the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai where he was welcomed with dhol beats and was seen posing with Gippy.

The ‘Dabangg’ actor donned a green shirt and golden jeans.

Several pictures of Salman surfaced on social media.

‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’ is a Punjabi film and directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Amardeep Grewal.

Earlier, ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’ was slated to release on September 8, now it is set to hit the theatres on October 20.

Earlier Gippy spoke about Salman Khan attending the trailer launch of the film.

He told ANI, "I think the artists here have supported us a lot whenever we have come here with our Punjabi films. Big artists come to our trailer launch, what can be better than that?"

He also shared that he hopes just like ‘Carry On Jatta 3’, this film will also do well at the box office.

Talking about Salman’s work front, he will be next seen in the action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

