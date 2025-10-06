Salman Khan visits hospital to meet Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan's newborn baby

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday was spotted arriving at the Hinduja Hospital to meet with the newborn baby of Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan.

Casually dressed in a black T-shirt and trousers, Salman waved at paps after exiting the hospital premises.

Ever since the arrival of the baby, Salman's mother, Salma, brother Sohail, sisters Alvira and Arpita, and Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan were spotted visiting the hospital to keep a check on Sshura and her child.

If reports are to be believed, Sshura and Arbaaz were blessed with baby girl on October 5.

Actor and producer Arbaaz Khan married makeup artist Sshura Khan on December 24, 2023. The couple had been dating for over a year before getting married.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. The two tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their son Arhaan in 2002. After nearly two decades of marriage, they filed for divorce in 2017.

