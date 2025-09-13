Salman Khan visits Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta while filming 'Battle of Galwan'

Mumbai, Sep 13 Bollywood hunk Salman Khan visited the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, at Raj Niwas in Leh on Saturday while shooting for his much-anticipated drama, "Battle of Galwan".

The photos dropped on X (Earlier known as Twitter) showed the 'Sultan' actor wearing a blue shirt, along with denims. The photographs feature Salman and the Lieutenant Governor smiling during the meeting.

Salman was also presented with a Thangka Canvas painting by the Ladakh LG, featuring a view of Buddha's life in a traditional Buddhist art style.

The Office of the Lt. Governor of Ladakh announced Salman's courtesy visit to Ladakh IG on their X handle, saying, “Bollywood icon Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to the Hon'ble Lt. Governor Shri @KavinderGupta at the Raj Niwas, #Leh.”

In the meantime, on Tuesday, Salman shared a BTS picture from the sets of "Battle of Galwan" on social media. The still featured him peeking through the clapperboard.

Salman was seen dressed in combat fatigues featuring a jacket with insignia, and other layers of the old Personal Camouflage Disruptive Pattern Material (PC DPM). Ever since the Galwan stand-off in 2020-2021, the character has been dressed accordingly. PC DPM was replaced by the New Battle Dress Uniform (NBDU) of the INCAM (Indian National Camouflage). The new uniform was unveiled on January 15, 2022, during the 74th Army Day Parade in New Delhi.

For those who do not know, the Battle Of Galwan was an intense confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops back in 2020 in the Galwan Valley, a disputed border region in Ladakh. As firearms were prohibited in the region, the soldiers fought with their hands, using sticks and stones. The clash marked the first fatalities in the Sino-Indian border conflict in almost 45 years.

Himesh Reshamiya has been roped in as the music composer for the drama, the release date for which is yet to be announced.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor