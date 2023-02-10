Salman Khan ‘walked away from the set’ after ‘showdown’ with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Inshallah being shelved

Actor Salman Khan’s anticipated reunion with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the musical drama Inshaallah was abandoned because of a ‘showdown’ that led to Salman ‘walking off’ the set, the film’s production designer Rupin Suchak has revealed in a new interview. Inshallah was supposed to star Salman and Alia Bhatt, but the film’s was shelved in 2019, after shooting had already commenced.

Production Designer Rupin Suchak opened up about it in an interview with News 18. He said, “Fortunately or unfortunately, the film didn’t make it to floors because of a showdown that happened, and Salman walked away from the sets. Salman and Bhansali didn’t want to do the film together. I spent a year pre-planning the set with Bhansali. We were in the USA for about three months scouting the location.”

Revealing that Alia had shot for a day, he continued, “In a span of nine months, we designed 24 sets. We started building three sets, out of which we had completed one. The following day, we shot with Alia. The second set was almost complete and the shoot was supposed to happen three days after the complete shoot was called off. We were supposed to finish the film a year later. But I leave it to my fate. I left the project with a happy memory because I learnt so much from it. ”Further praising SLB, he added, “I’ve to give it to Bhansali for the kind of stuff he gets out of his technicians and actors. He has a beautiful way of putting things out that makes you want to give it your all and not waste the opportunity you get with him. During that one year, I didn’t do any other project or even a TV commercial. Every day I would sit with him at his office.