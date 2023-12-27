Salman Khan waves at fans outside Galaxy Apartments on his 58th birthday

Salman Khan waved to the crowds outside his Galaxy Apartments residence on his birthday. The star, who turned 58 on Wednesday, made a brief appearance on the balcony of his house, and greeted the sea of Bhai fans gathered below his apartment. Salman Khan can be seen sporting a grey T-shirt and his lucky Firoza bracelet flashed as he waved at his fans. The actor's father Salim Khan accompanied him to his balcony. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan had hosted a birthday bash the previous night, which was attended by Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Bobby Deol, Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh among others.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan waves at the fans who gathered outside his residence 'Galaxy', in large numbers to catch a glimpse of him, on his birthday pic.twitter.com/tGlo9q7mNy — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

On Sunday, Salman attended the intimate nikah ceremony of his brother-actor Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.The complete Khan family including Salman, Sohail, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri along with their friends Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Sshura. Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.