Salman Khan will be killed, Goldy Brar issues open challenge to superstar actor

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar on Monday confessed to getting singer Sidhu Moose Wala killed and issued open threat to superstar actor Salman Khan. Brar, who's current location remains unknown, said that he got Moose Wala killed due to "personal reasons" and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is next on his hit list. He went on to reveal that his gang's next target is Salman Khan, who's security cover was beefed up by Mumbai police after receiving a threat email on the actor's life from Brar.

Brar and his associates, Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit, were booked under sections 506(2),120(b) and 34 of IPC for giving the threat on Salman's life.“Like we have said earlier, it's not just about Salman Khan. We will continue our attempts against all our enemies as long as we're alive."Salman Khan is our target, there's no doubt about that. We'll keep trying, and when we succeed, you'll know,” Brar said. Just last week, the Delhi police registered a case against Brar after he threatened to kill singer Honey Singh.