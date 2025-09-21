Salman Khan Wraps Challenging Ladakh Schedule of Battle of Galwan Amid Injuries and Extreme Cold

Salman Khan is the biggest superstar of Bollywood, who not only rules the hearts of millions but also dominates the box office. Having delivered many blockbusters, he is now gearing up for his next, Battle of Galwan. The film has been in the headlines ever since its announcement, and now a major update has arrived, Salman Khan has wrapped the film’s first 45-day schedule, during which he was present for 15 days.

Salman Khan shot for his upcoming Battle of Galwan in 2–3 degree temperatures, successfully completing the film’s first and most difficult 45-day Ladakh schedule, during which he was present for 15 days. In spite of low oxygen levels and multiple physical injuries, the superstar continued shooting to maintain continuity. The second schedule will start after a week’s time, during which the actor will also recover from his injuries.

According to an independent industry source:

“Salman Khan and the crew shot in Ladakh in 2–3 degree temperatures, braving low oxygen levels and extreme conditions. While the schedule lasted 45 days, Salman was there for 15 days, shooting despite physical injuries. This truly speaks volumes about his dedication to his craft. With this update, excitement has only grown to see what he has in store with this film. There’s very little time for the star to recover from his injuries, as the second schedule is set to begin soon.”

Salman Khan’s lineup remains packed with high-octane commercial entertainers like his upcoming and much awaited war drama, Battle of Galwan which has already set the internet talking and generated an intrigue amongst the audience ever since the first look was out. A reunion with Kabir Khan, especially one involving Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, could mark a shift towards the emotionally resonant storytelling that defined their earlier work together.