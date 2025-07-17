Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan Not Releasing On Eid 2026? Big Update On Film’s Timeline!

The buzz around Salman Khan’s next big war film, Battle of Galwan, is growing stronger after the release of his first look. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh. The high-altitude conflict caught global attention, and now its story is coming to the big screen. The film's motion poster has already sparked excitement. However, recent media reports suggest that the filmmakers are now reassessing their initial Eid 2026 release plan and considering alternate release dates due to production-related constraints.

Initially, the Battle of Galwan was expected to arrive in theatres around Eid in March 2026. But according to Mid-Day, both Salman Khan and director Apoorva Lakhia may delay the release. A source close to the production told Mid-Day that the team is now eyeing a late-May release around Bakri Eid. The delay is reportedly due to the complexities involved in filming a large-scale war movie in the challenging terrain of Ladakh. With elaborate action sequences and difficult weather conditions, the team doesn't want to compromise the film’s quality by rushing through production or post-production work.

The insider further mentioned that a final decision on the release date will likely be made in August 2025. Bakri Eid, which falls on May 27 next year, is currently considered the most practical release window. If the film isn’t ready in time, the makers may push it to the Independence Day weekend in August. Early discussions have already begun with theatre exhibitors regarding potential slots. Interestingly, that particular release window was previously reserved for Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla, a project which has not yet started filming. This gives the Battle of Galwan an advantage.

As the film continues its production journey, fans can expect more exciting updates in the coming months. Actress Chitrangda Singh has now officially joined the cast, adding more star power to the already high-profile project. With its patriotic theme and action-packed storyline, the film is expected to make a strong impact at the box office. Given the scale of the movie, the makers are taking all necessary steps to ensure it delivers both visually and emotionally. The final release date for Battle of Galwan is expected to be confirmed by the end of December 2025.