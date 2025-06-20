Salman Khan's Bodyguard Pushes Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid at Sitare Zameen Par Screening, Mistakes Him for a Fan (Watch Video)

In an unexpected moment at the special screening of Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Sitare Zameen Par, a video has surfaced online showing Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s bodyguard stopping Aamir’s son, Junaid Khan, mistaking him for a regular fan. The clip has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention. The screening, held on June 19, saw several prominent Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including Salman Khan, who arrived amid heavy security. As Salman made his way through the venue with his bodyguards, Junaid Khan tried to approach him, presumably to greet him or share a moment. However, in a surprising turn of events, Salman’s security personnel pushed Junaid aside, not recognizing him as Aamir Khan’s son.

Eyewitnesses at the event said Junaid appeared momentarily taken aback but did not make an issue of it. Social media users, however, have been quick to comment on the incident, with many expressing shock that a star kid was mistaken for a fan at such a high-profile event.

The incident added an unexpected twist to the screening of Sitare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel to Aamir Khan’s critically acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The new film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles and is a remake of a Spanish film. It tells the story of a basketball team formed by specially-abled children and features 10 newcomers in pivotal roles.

While the focus of the evening was meant to be on the film, the viral video has shifted some of the spotlight to the brief but striking moment between two of Bollywood’s biggest stars — and a son caught in the middle.