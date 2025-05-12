Salman Khan's deleted "ceasefire" tweet goes viral, netizens react

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : The cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, announced on May 10, has sparked a wave of reactions from across the country, with several Bollywood celebrities also expressing their thoughts on the news.

Among the many celebrities was Salman Khan, who took to his X account on Saturday, minutes after the understanding was announced. However, shortly after, the actor deleted his post.

In his now-deleted tweet, Salman wrote, "Thank God for the ceasefire...."

The post drew a range of reactions. While some appreciated the actor's support for peace, others criticised the timing, given the recent loss of civilian lives in the Pahalgam terror attack.

One user wrote, "Salman Khan. He was silent for 2-3 days, then tweeted right after the ceasefire agreement. Remember him. Never watch his films again if you're a true Indian."

Another user defended the actor, saying, "We know Salman bhai as a person who always wants peace and love, not just with Pakistan but with all neighbouring countries. Civilians from India will die. Yesterday's timing might not have been ideal, but he supports the PM's ceasefire decision, which I think is right."

Salman Khan had earlier reacted to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians.

In his X post, Khan wrote, "Kashmir, heaven on planet earth, turning into hell. Innocent people are being targeted, my heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko maarna puri kainath ko maarne ke barabar hai."

Meanwhile, in response to the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7. The operation was carried out with precision, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), while taking care to avoid civilian and military infrastructure, despite intervention by the Pakistani military.

