Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali wants to make a film on her own life

Mumbai, Jan 31 Former actress Somy Ali has recently expressed her desire to make a film based on her own life.

The actress, who had a brief yet memorable presence in Bollywood, is eager to share her personal journey through a cinematic lens. In an interview with IANS, Somy shared, “Finally my goal is to do an episodic feature on my own life story. But at the moment I am just dipping my toes in the pool.”

Ali, who was once in a relationship with Salman Khan, also spoke about her short film "Gray," which has entered the South Asian International Film Festival in Florida.

Speaking about the film, the social activist mentioned, “Gray is my second film after finishing my masters in psychology, broadcast journalism and filmmaking. My first film shocking aired at a Hilary Clinton benefit where was presenting an award to a gang rape victim from Pakistan. She was the Senator Clinton and after seeing my film ‘I Can Survive’ she told Huma Abeddin that she wants it aired at the benefit with Glenn Close in attendance and many other dignitaries.”

“Gray is a very different film. It’s about being frustrated and the fact that people are actually leaving my country due to the atrocities of Trump in the past and now being re-elected. The film depicts footage of several atrocities and has a psychological component to it. Why do we continue allowing them is the crux of the film? In this case the re-election of Trump,” Somy added.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Somy Ali revealed, “Next is four short films. I am very excited because once Luis Da Silva joined No More Tears’ Board it was a big win for my NGO due to his contacts and contributions, we look forward to given it’s only been 3 months. However, since he’s been an actor in many big Hollywood Productions, including The Fast and the Furious sequels, I wrote two of my new short films with him in the lead opposite me.”

