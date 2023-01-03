Salman Khan's fan travels 1100 km to wish him on his birthday

Mumbai, Jan 3 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently met one of his fans from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, who travelled all the way to Mumbai on his bicycle to meet him on his birthday. He impressed the actor as he traversed about 1100 km.

His picture with the 'Dabangg' actor is going viral; there is a board on his cycle that reads: "Chalo unko duwaae dete chale. Jabalpur to Mumbai, deewaana mai chala."

A Salman Khan fan page shared the picture and wrote: "Jabalpur-resident Sameer pedalled 1100 km to Mumbai to meet Megastar @beingsalmankhan."

The actor celebrated his 57th birthday on December 27.

On his birthday, Salman shared a picture on his Instagram handle, waving at his fans. He wrote in the caption: "Thank you all..."

The actor also hosted a birthday party for his family and friends. The party was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Iulia Vantur, Tabu, Pooja Hegde, Sangeeta Bijlani, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan, among others.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' with Pooja Hegde.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor