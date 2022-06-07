Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali renamed as Bhaijaan

Salman Khan's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been in the news ever since it was announced a year ago and the latest buzz is that the multi starrer has been renamed as Bhaijaan. Now, as the crew commences work on Bhaijaan, a well-placed industry source reveals why the film underwent a title change. “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali started shooting on Salman’s farm on the outskirts of Mumbai last month, and now the title has been changed to a shorter Bhaijaan.

The reason behind this is the fact that, Bhaijaan is the affectionate name fans use for Salman. In fact, Bhaijaan was the title Salman wanted for this particular project, a family saga of patriarchal family where the eldest son lords over the rest of the family.”Further talking about the reason the source continues, “Salman’s role in the film is similar to the one he plays in real life in his own family. Salman Khan, in all his wisdom, has decided to eponymously name the film after his own character.”Salman has already made changes in the cast of the film by replacing Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal with Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam.