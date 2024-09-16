Salman Khan's Manager Alerts Fans About Fake US Concert Tickets: Don’t Fall for the Scam

Fraudsters are always on the lookout for opportunities, and financial scams often involve spreading false information in the name of superstars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, a new case has surfaced where scammers were selling fake tickets to a show purportedly featuring Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan' Salman Khan. The event was said to be taking place in America, but in reality, fans were being duped into buying tickets for a show that didn't exist. Salman Khan himself addressed the issue on his Instagram account.

Salman Khan frequently performs shows abroad, and some scammers took advantage of this by targeting his fans. Once the scam was exposed, Salman Khan’s manager quickly issued a statement, alerting people to the fraud. Salman Khan's official account also clarified the situation, stating that he has no shows scheduled in America for 2024, and fans should not fall victim to these rumors or any related financial fraud.

On Monday, Salman Khan's manager, Jordy Patel, made a post highlighting the scam. He shared a fake advertisement promoting Salman Khan's supposed US show and warned fans not to be misled by the scammers.

In his Instagram story, Jordy shared a screenshot of the fraudulent ticket booking platform, which falsely claimed that Salman Khan would be performing at the Arlington Theatre, even featuring a picture of the actor. In response, Jordy wrote: "Don't buy tickets. Salman Khan will not be performing in America in 2024."