Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan celebrates her 81st birthday, Arpita wishes her with a special message

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 : Superstar Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan recently celebrated her 81st birthday. Her daughter Arpita Khan and son-in-law Atul Agnihotri wished her on this special day.

Atul shared a sweet video of her cutting a huge cake. In the video, she can be seen along with her close ones including Sohail, Arpita Khan, Helen, among others.

While sharing the video, Atul wrote in the caption, "Happiest 81st Birthday Mother in Law"

After his post, Bobby Deol dropped heart emojis.

Arpita also wished her on the special day and sharing her picture she wrote in the caption, "Happiest birthday to the world best mommy & nani. We love you"

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan tied the knot with Salma on November 1964. They are parents to four children - Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira. In 1981, Salim re-married actor Helen. They also have a daughter Arpita Khan.

Previously, on Arbaaz Khan's talk show, Helen recalled how she met Salim Khan and opened up about her bond with his family.

"He (Salim) gave me a role (in a film). We became friends, mummy was very nice; (it must have been tough) for your mom, she must have gone through a lot at that time. I think destiny brought me close to all of you and I must thank all of you... I never ever wanted a separation from the family (for Salim)," she said.

During the 50s and 60s, Salim had helped Helen bag several projects. They soon became good friends and fell in love with each other.

