Salman Khan's nephew Ayaan Agnihotri announces engagement, Malaika Arora reacts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 : Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's nephew, Ayaan Agnihotri, has got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Tina Rijhwani.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayaan shared the news along with a couple of romantic pictures with Tina. The couple could be seen cosying up in the moment, with Tina also flaunting her large engagement ring.

Ayaan followed up with an old picture, showing them from their early days as a couple.

"Leaving my girlfriend behind in 2025," he wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTDFg4QDClt/

The post instantly sparked a wave of joy among their friends and followers. Malaika Arora, former wife of Ayaan's uncle Arbaaz Khan, also reacted to the post and showered love.

"Yaaaaaaaniiiiiiii, tinaaaaa," Malaika wrote.

Fashion designer Seema Sajdeh, who was previously married to actor Sohail Khan, added, "Yaannniiii congratulations."

Among others to extend their best wishes to the couple were Pulkit Samrat, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Amrita Arora, Pranutan Bahl, and Vatsal Sheth.

For those unaware, Ayaan is the son of Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri. The actor even collaborated with his nephew for the song titled 'You Are Mine'. Composed by Vishal Mishra, the lyrics of the song were written by Agni and Salman.

In 2024, the actor treated fans with a throwback picture, which captures Salman giving a high five to his nephew while little Ayaan looks into the camera and flaunts his smile.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_PpdktStpn/

This came days after Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday with his friends and family members in a grand manner.

On the work front, Salman will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial 'Battle of Galwan', which is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.

Actor Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film. The film will be released on April 17, 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor