Salman Khan's Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Nominated In Best Actress Category Alongside Alia Bhatt For Debut Film

Alizeh has made an impactful debut in Bollywood with Farrey. Right from the film's release, the young actress was lauded for making a bold choice of role for her debut. Her raw yet natural performance on screen also left many impressed. With so much appreciation, Alizeh bagged 5 film awards including the prestigious Filmfare.

Now, Alizeh has been nominated for her performance in Farrey once again at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in the Best Actress category. What makes this nomination all the more special is that, Alizeh features in the list alongside Alia Bhatt and Jyotika. With yet another prestigious nomination, Alizeh has become quite the force to reckon with. With Farrey, Alizeh has certainly earned the bankable actor tag for herself.