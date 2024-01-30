Salman Khan's production company issues warning against fake casting calls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 : On behalf of actor Salman Khan, his production company, Salman Khan Films issued a statement clarifying that they are not associated with any third party for casting in films.

The firm also threatened to take legal action against the fraudsters.

"This is to clarify that neither Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan's or SKF's name in any unauthorised manner," the statement read.

Last year also Salman's company issued a warning against fake casting calls using his name.

Salman established his film production and distribution company, Salman Khan Films in 2011. The first film produced under the banner was Chillar Party, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Vikas Bahl.

Reportedly, the money generated from film productions is donated to the Being Human organization.

