Salman Khan's 'Ready clocks 14 years, director Aneez Bazmee shares rare BTS pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : The action-comedy 'Ready', which starred Salman Khan, has clocked 14 years today, and to mark the special occasion, director Anees Bazmee took a trip down memory lane.

Bazmee, who helmed the 2011 hit, shared rare behind-the-scenes photos from the sets on Instagram.

Along with the pictures, Bazmee added a caption that read, "When I look back at Ready, I don't just see a film- I see the faces of those who connected with it. Strangers who became family through a shared story. For 14 years, Ready has lived because you chose to carry him with you. From the depths of my being- thank you for giving Ready his forever."

Ready, which was released on June 3, 2011, was a remake of a Telugu film and went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of that year. The film was widely loved for its fun storyline, comic timing, and memorable songs. Tracks like Dhinka Chika and Character Dheela became instant hits and are still played at parties and weddings. The film also starred Asin, Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Arya Babbar.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, and Kishore. In the film, Salman plays Sanjay "Sikandar" Rajkot, a man trying to fix his past after a tragic incident.

