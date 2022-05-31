Salman Khan's security beefed up after Sidhu Moose Wala's brutal murder in Punjab

Days after Punjab singer and Congress leader, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab, the Mumbai Police has beefed up the security of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The overall security of Salman Khan was increased after Lawrence Bishnoi appeared as a prime accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.Police said that they have enhanced the actor's security to make sure he is safe from the activities being done by the gang from Rajasthan.The senior police official told Hindustan Times, "We have enhanced the overall security of Salman Khan. Police will be present around his apartment to make sure no nefarious activity is done by the gang from Rajasthan."

Blackbucks are considered sacred creatures by the Bishnoi community. Bishnoi got some negative fame when he reportedly planned a plot to assassinate Salman Khan over his involvement in a blackbuck poaching case.Lawrence Bishnoi said outside a court in 2018, "We will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur." Bishnoi also said, "Everyone will know once we take action. I have not done anything as of now, they are accusing me of crimes for no reason."Rahul alias Sunni, one of Bishnoi's close associates was arrested in 2020 for murder, said that they had hatched a plan to assassinate Salman Khan.Rajesh Duggal, DCP (Headquarters) said when police interrogated Sunni, they found that he had visited Mumbai "to conduct a recce for the murder of Salman Khan." Bishnoi's social media profiles have thousands of followers and are managed by his accomplices. The social media post on his profile, allegedly on his behalf, could not be validated, but it claimed responsibility for the death of Moose Wala in exchange for his alleged involvement in the murder of his accomplice Vicky Middukhera.

