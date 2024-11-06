Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Set Footage LEAKED: Actor Shoots With Rashmika Mandanna Amid Death Threat from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang (Watch Video)

Footage from the set of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar has been leaked online, offering a glimpse into the much-anticipated action thriller. The video shows Khan's co-star, Rashmika Mandanna, on a monitor screen while Khan and his team arrive at the filming location.

Another leaked clip shows a grand palace, with a Rolls-Royce parked outside and a cannon nearby, hinting at an intense action sequence. The footage has sparked excitement among fans as they eagerly await more details about the film.

A Video Directly From #Sikandar's Palace 💥🥵



Rolls-Royce Khadi Hai Canon Hai



Kuch Bhi Kaho #SalmanKhan's Movies Onset/ bts / shooting locations >>> sk movies final output. pic.twitter.com/4v0ixN64bs — Aman Verma (@cinebaap_yt) November 4, 2024

Sikandar,” directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is set for an Eid 2025 release. The film marks Khan's return to the big screen following a string of recent box-office disappointments.

Khan is currently filming in Hyderabad, reportedly at the iconic Falaknuma Palace. Despite ongoing threats to his life from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, Khan continues to shoot, with heavy security measures in place.

Recently, Khan received a death threat from a man claiming to be Bishnoi's brother. The sender, identified as Vikram, demanded that Khan apologise for the 1998 blackbuck hunting incident or pay Rs 5 crore. Failure to comply would reportedly lead to a threat to his life. Vikram was arrested by Mumbai Police in Karnataka, and authorities are investigating his possible connections to the Bishnoi gang.