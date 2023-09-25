Salman Khan's Tiger 3 teaser to be unveiled on Yash Chopra's birth anniversary

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is one of B-town's most awaited flicks and to commemorate the birth anniversary of filmmaker Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra is set to release the teaser of Tiger 3 on September 27. According to a source, “This video is a sneak peek into the upcoming ‘Tiger 3’ trailer, featuring Salman Khan as the iconic agent Tiger, delivering a pivotal message.” Salman Khan has played a crucial role in establishing the YRF Spy Universe, making him a central figure in the franchise’s growth. The source expressed that all eyes are on ‘Tiger 3’ to unveil the next series of events within the YRF spy universe.

The source further stated, “The expectations for ‘Tiger 3’ are exceptionally high, especially since it’s set to release this Diwali. This film marks the fifth installment in the esteemed YRF Spy Universe, and audiences are deeply engaged in the franchise’s development.” “Viewers are also heavily invested in the life stories of the three super-spies from this universe. Therefore, ‘Tiger 3,’ following the events of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai,’ ‘War,’ and ‘Pathaan,’ promises to deliver a thrilling, edge-of-the-seat action entertainer that will be unlike anything seen before on screen.”The YRF Spy-verse saw its inception in 2012 with the Kabir Khan directorial film Ek Tha Tiger. This was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, Hrithik Roshan’s War in 2019 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in 2023 with Deepika Padukone. It is said that after Tiger 3, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan will come together for the sixth film of the franchise, Tiger Vs Pathaan.Meanwhile, Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is scheduled to be released in theatres this Diwali.

