Salman offers fractional ownership of his paintings, teams up with art firm

Mumbai, Feb 28 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’, has partnered with an art company to make his paintings accessible to his fans and art enthusiasts. This includes his diptych ‘Unity 1’ and ‘Unity 2’.

The ‘Unity’ is a reflection of the diversity, love, and respect that characterise the Indian society. The art company Artfi will fractionalise ‘Unity 1’ and ‘Unity 2’ into 10,000 fractions, allowing everyone to participate in its ownership through fractionalised ownership.

‘Unity 2’ by Salman is painted with acrylic on canvas with a size of 152.5 x 76 cm.

Talking about the development, Salman said in a statement, "I'm delighted to be associated with Artfi on this initiative to make my paintings accessible, and I'm pleased to see that through this my art will be shared with people around the world."

The deal harnesses the power of blockchain technology and the popularity of Salman Khan's artistry.

Artfi has consigned artworks with a total value of $25 million from renowned artistes V. S. Gaitonde, Ram Kumar and Sacha Jafri.

