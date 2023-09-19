Salman, Shahid, Ajay Devgn spotted at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 : Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani on Tuesday hosted a get-together at their Mumbai home, Antilia, to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The celebration brought together some of the renowned members from Bollywood, sports, business and political fraternities.

Actor Salman Khan marked his presence along with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. The 'Dabanng' star looked dapper in a blue kurta.

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini marked her presence at the celebrations in a stunning red and yellow saree. She was accompanied by her daughter Ahana Deol and her husband.

Former cricketer Zaheer Khan was spotted at the bash with his wife and actor Sagarika Ghatge.

Actor Anil Kapoor also arrived at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antila. He was joined by his wife Sunita and their son-in-law Karan Boolani. Take a look at the fam-jam picture

Sunil Shetty opted for an ethnic look as he attended the get-together bash with his wife Mana Shetty. Actor Shahid Kapoor donned a blue ethnic outfit.

'Singham' team Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty were also a part of the celebrations.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor looked her best in an ethnic white suit. She tied her hair in a neat bun.

Veteran actor Rekha, star couple Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia , Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, cricketer Shreyas Iyer, Aamir Khan's children Ira and Junaid Khan also graced the occasion with their presence.

Earlier in the evening, Ambanis performed Lord Ganesha aarti at a grand scale. A video from the puja has been doing the rounds on the internet.

All family members could be seen dressed up in ethnic wear. , Nita Ambani donned an orange saree and kept her look simple. Whereas her husband Mukesh Ambani was decked up in a white kurta set and layered it with a traditional jacket.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani opted for a vibrant orange kurta. The couple was also seen welcoming politician Raj Thackeray with his wife Sharmila Thackeray.

Dedicated to worshipping the elephant-headed deity, Lord Ganesha, the festival lasts for ten days. The last day of the 10-day celebrations is marked as Ganesh Visarjan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor