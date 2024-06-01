Saloni Batra opens up on her 'Gaanth' role, says she had to work on her ‘body language, tone’

Mumbai, June 1 Actress Saloni Batra, who was last seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal', shared that portraying her character in the thriller series 'Gaanth' required her to work on her body language and tone.

'Gaanth', also starring Manav Vij and Monika Panwar, is set in East Delhi, with Saloni portraying a police officer.

“Being in a uniform automatically instils a sense of responsibility, especially for a show like 'Gaanth', which entirely circles around the investigation of a brutal crime,” she said.

The trailer showcases disgraced police inspector Gadar Singh and psychiatric intern Sakshi Murmu teaming up to solve a bizarre mass suicide case involving seven bodies hanging in a cramped house. Their investigation uncovers deep-seated crimes, media sensationalism, religious beliefs, superstitions, and social psychosis.

Talking about the series, Saloni said: "After reading the script, I was extremely excited to get into the skin of the character, since it was completely different from what I had done before. I had to work on the body language, the tone, her relationship with seniors and colleagues, and most importantly, her backstory."

The actress said she had a great time working on these nuances.

"Manav’s presence enhanced and got to life every moment for me because of his sincerely beautiful energy and the camaraderie we shared, which let me be my most vulnerable. He helped me a lot with his insights and experiences,” she concluded.

Directed by Kanishk Verma, the series premieres on June 11 on JioCinema Premium.

