Saloni Batra relished 'delicious Delhi food' and playing pranks with cast of 'Gaanth'

Mumbai, June 7 Actress Saloni Batra, who plays a pivotal role of a cop in the upcoming murder mystery series 'Gaanth Chapter 1: Jamnaa Paar', spoke about her seamless coordination with the production team, highlighting their dedication and expertise that made the filming process smooth and enjoyable.

Sharing her experience with the team, Saloni said, "I felt truly blessed to have such an amazing team to work with. Each person was an expert in their craft, which made working behind the camera an absolute breeze."

"Our team shared a wonderful camaraderie; we would often joke around, talk about various topics, and play pranks on each other. The joy of our work was complemented by the simple pleasures we shared, like relishing delicious Delhi food together and unwinding after pack-ups," shared Saloni, who featured in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal'.

She added: "These moments of laughter and relaxation created a warm, familial atmosphere, making every project we worked on a delightful and memorable experience."

The show stars Manav Vij and Monika Panwar.

'Gaanth' features a bizarre mass suicide case in the eerie streets of East Delhi.

It will premiere on June 11 on JioCinema Premium.

