Saluting Bravehearts: Filmmakers who paid paid tributes to freedom fighters on screen

Rajkumar Santoshi

Ace Filmmaker, Rajkumar Santoshi brought the life of revolutionary Shaheed Bhagat Singh on the big screen in his directorial, Legend of Bhagat Singh. The film was produced by Kumar and Ramesh Taurani's Tips Industries on a budget of ₹200–250 million (about US$4.2–5.2 million in 2002).[b] The story and dialogue were written by Santoshi and Piyush Mishra respectively, while Anjum Rajabali drafted the screenplay. K. V. Anand, V. N. Mayekar and Nitin Chandrakant Desai were in charge of the cinematography, editing and production design respectively. Principal photography took place in Agra, Manali, Mumbai and Pune from January to May 2002. The soundtrack and film score is composed by A. R. Rahman, and the songs "Mera Rang De Basanti" and "Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna" being well-received in particular.

Richard Attenborough

Gandhi is a 1982 period biographical film based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of nonviolent non-cooperative Indian independence movement against the British Empire during the 20th century was directed by Richard Attenborough. Gandhi was released in India on 30 November 1982, in the United Kingdom on 3 December, and in the United States on 8 December. It was praised for a historically accurate portrayal of the life of Gandhi, the Indian independence movement and the deteriorating results of British colonisation on India.The film received a leading eleven nominations at the 55th Academy Awards, winning eight (more than any other film nominated that year), including for the Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (for Kingsley). The film was screened retrospectively on 12 August 2016 as the opening film at the Independence Day Film Festival jointly presented by the Indian Directorate of Film Festivals and Ministry of Defence, commemorating the 70th Indian Independence Day.

Ketan Mehta

Mangal Pandey: The Rising (internationally known as The Rising: Ballad of Mangal Pandey) is a 2005 Indian historical biographical drama film based on the life of Mangal Pandey, an Indian soldier known for helping to spark the Indian rebellion of 1857 (also known as The First War of Indian Independence).It is directed by Ketan Mehta, produced by Bobby Bedi and with a screenplay by Farrukh Dhondy. The lead role is played by Aamir Khan, marking his comeback after he had gone into hiatus after Dil Chahta Hai (2001).It premiered in the Marché du Film section of the 2005 Cannes Film Festival.It was the fourth highest-grossing film of 2005.

Shyam Bengal

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero is a 2004 Indian epic biographical war film, written and directed by Shyam Benegal. The film starred an ensemble cast of Sachin Khedekar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajit Kapur, Arif Zakaria, and Divya Dutta, among others. The film depicts the life of the Indian Independence leader Subhas Chandra Bose in Nazi Germany: 1941–1943, and In Japanese-occupied Asia 1943–1945, and the events leading to the formation of Azad Hind Fauj.Upon release, the film received wide critical acclaim at the BFI London Film Festival, and has garnered the National Film Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, and the National Film Award for Best Production Design for that year.

Kangana Ranaut

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is a 2019 Indian Hindi-language period drama film[3] based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi.It is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut from a screenplay written by V. Vijayendra Prasad. Produced by Zee Studios, the film stars Ranaut in the title role.The film was based on a true story of Rani Lakshmi Bai. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was released on 3700 screens in 50 countries worldwide on 25 January 2019.[12] The film performed well internationally and in India in its theatrical run. The film broke the record of highest single-day earner for a female-driven film in India previously held by Ranaut's own Tanu Weds Manu: Returns.