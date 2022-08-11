Saluting Bravehearts: Salman Khan visits officers and sailors of Indian Navy

Actor Salman Khan visited officers and sailors of the Indian Navy aboard the INS Visakhapatnam recently, a few days ahead of Independence Day 2022. Taking to Instagram, several fan accounts of the actor shared pictures of Salman onboard the Indian Navy destroyer. Salman was dressed in a white shirt, a pair of black pants, and shoes. He also opted for a custom-made cap, with his name written on it.

In one of the photos, Salman waved the Indian flag as people cheered him on. Salman was also seen working out by doing pushups and lifting weights. He also played tug of war with the crew on the ship. Salman also joined them as they grooved in a circle.Salman, in a picture, was seen signing a cap and also dancing with the sailors. The actor also shared conversations with officers, posed for pictures and cheered with them. Salman was also seen making chapatis (bread) on a big pan. Salman will be next seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's action comedy film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside Pooja Hegde, Zaheer Iqbal, and Venkatesh Daggubati. Apart from that, he will be also seen in Yash Raj Film's upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Salman will also have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action film Pathaan, which is slated to release on January 25, 2023.



