Sam Asghari goes Instagram official with new girlfriend, month after divorce from Britney Spears

Washington [US], January 3 : Actor Sam Asghari has made his relationship with his new girlfriend, Instagram official, sharing intimate vacation photos just a month after his divorce from popstar Britney Spears.

The announcement came as Asghari posted pictures from his New Year's Eve holiday, marking a new chapter in his personal life after the end of his three-year marriage to Spears.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Sam shared a series of photos, where he and his new girlfriend posed affectionately.

In the first image, the couple is seen posing closely under a palm tree. The following pictures show them lounging together on a tilted palm tree by the sea, dancing closely on a dance floor, and sharing a tender moment inside a vehicle.

The final photo is a mirror selfie, with Asghari gently holding his partner as they both wear matching white outfits.

Sam captioned the post, "Happy New Year to All."

He did not reveal her name through the social media post.

Fans were quick to comment on the couple's chemistry, with many expressing support for the actor as he navigates this new phase of his life.

The announcement comes just a month after Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were legally declared single.

On December 2, 2024, the divorce was finalized, following months of legal proceedings after Asghari filed for divorce in August 2023.

The dissolution of their marriage was officially recognized on Britney's birthday, marking the end of their three-year marriage.

According to E! News, the divorce was described as "uncontested," with both parties agreeing on the division of assets and property.

Sam, initially filed for divorce following just over a year of marriage with the 'Gimme More' singer.

At the time of the filing, he expressed his hope for kindness and respect from the media, saying, "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always," as per E! News.

Following the filing, Britney Spears posted a candid message on her Instagram, acknowledging the split and revealing the emotional toll it had taken.

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together," she wrote, adding, "6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but... I'm not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business!!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly!!!"

Despite the challenges, Britney emphasized her resilience, concluding with, "I will be as strong as I can and do my best!!! And I'm actually doing pretty damn good!!!"

The couple, who began dating in 2016, have remained amicable following their divorce. Britney even referred to Sam as a "gift from God" in her October 2023 memoir 'The Woman in Me'.

While navigating the end of his marriage, Sam has shifted his focus to acting, leaving behind his career in fitness.

As per E! News, in a recent interview, he reflected on his life changes, saying, "It's the bed that you make yourself, and you got to learn how to lay in it, so it's part of the lifestyle."

He emphasized the importance of staying grounded and embracing positivity, saying, "You just got to keep it positive."

