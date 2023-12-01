'Sam Bahadur': Fans heap praise on Vicky Kaushal, react to it's clash with 'Animal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 : For movie lovers, it was a great day because Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' both hit theatres on Friday. Fans heaped their adoration on both films. Actor Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw received a lot of positive response and love from the fans.

One of the fans told ANI, "Sam Bahadur is an awesome movie. Vicky Kaushal did a wonderful job. In terms of dialogue, direction and acting, this movie is so perfect. Those who want to watch movie dealing with serious subject will definitely come to watch the film."

On clash with 'Animal', another fan added, "'Sam Bahadur' has a very good storyline and many even don't know the history so I think they should go and watch the film."

While another said, "I just decided to watch 'Sam Bahadur' because of its dialogue delivery and Vicky Kaushal's acting."

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar, too, heaped praise on Vicky via a post on Instagram.

"He is Sam Bahadur and he is absolute master of his craft. Vickykaushal09 embodies the legend like a bonafide veteran with genius ease! From body language to tonal shifts his is an outstanding portrayal! Salute to his performance! Big chops to Ronnie and team @rsopmovies for making this polished product and taking a leap as content creators," he wrote.

Karan also gave a shoutout to director Meghna Gulzar.

"My dearest @meghnagulzar is on top of her game and committed to telling the story with researched precision and ultimate conviction! Biggest hug to her !!!My love to the entire cast and crew," he added.

The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he lead the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

In his military career, Manekshaw played a crucial role in the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and the Hyderabad crises of 1948. Manekshaw then led the Indian Army and came out victorious in the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

On playing the lead role in the film, Vicky said, "Playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is an immense responsibility and a huge honour. We've poured our hearts into bringing to life one of India's great heroes on screen. I'm humbled to be a part of this project that is so inspiring."

'Sam Bahadur' marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulazar after 'Raazi'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor