Sam C S replaces Harris Jayaraj as music director for Ravi Mohan’s film #RM34

Chennai, Jan 28 The makers of director Ganesh K Babu’s upcoming film, tentatively titled #RM34 and featuring Ravi Mohan in the lead, have now roped in Sam C S as the music director of the film.

On Tuesday, Screen Scene Media Entertainment, the production house producing the film, announced that it would be releasing a title announcement teaser on Wednesday.

Taking to its X timeline, the production house said, “Something big coming up on the way. Watch out for @iam_RaviMohan's #RM34 Title Announcement Teaser releasing tomorrow at 11AM. Directed by @ganeshkbabu

Produced by @Screensceneoffl #SundarArumugam. A @samcsmusic Musical.”

Interestingly, the production house, while first announcing the project in October last year, had named Harris Jayaraj as the music director of the film.

However, in subsequent posts that it put out in December last year, Harris’s name went missing. Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggested that the music director had opted out of the project.

Today, the production house confirmed Sam C S as the music director of the film.

Directed by the immensely talented Ganesh K Babu, whose film Dada took the Tamil film industry by storm, #RM34 has cinematography by Ezhil Arasu and editing by Kathiresh Alagesan, both of whom were also part of the team that made Dada.

Well known director Rathna Kumar has co-written the script of this film, which features Daudee Jiwal as the female lead.

The film has triggered huge expectations as rumours suggest Ravi Mohan will be seen playing a politician in this film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor