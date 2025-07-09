Samantha gives fans glimpse of her 'Detroit' trip with Raj Nidimoru; check pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 : Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently gave fans a peek into her relaxing vacation in Detroit, Michigan. She was joined by director Raj Nidimoru, who co-directed her latest project 'Citadel: Honey Bunny.'

On Tuesday, Samantha posted a series of photos on Instagram from her time in the U.S. The actor attended the 2025 edition of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) and spent some time sightseeing and relaxing with friends.

One of the first photos shows Samantha and Raj walking together on the streets of Detroit, both smiling. Samantha wore an oversized brown sweatshirt with jeans, while Raj looked casual in a navy jacket and denim. Another photo captured the two enjoying a meal with friends at a restaurant.

In other pictures, Samantha was seen relaxing at a cafe, dressed in a black T-shirt and cream trousers, wearing large sunglasses and smiling slightly. One sweet photo featured her lounging in bed in pyjamas, cuddled up with her pet dog.

Samantha kept the caption simple, writing just "Detroit" with a heart emoji.

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The actor and director recently worked together on 'Citadel: Honey Bunny,' the Indian version of the international spy thriller franchise Citadel, produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO. The show premiered on Prime Video on November 7, last year.

The series lost the Best Foreign Language Series award to South Korea's Squid Game at the 30th Critics' Choice Awards that took place in February this year. Despite the loss, the action-packed series gained significant attention in India after winning the Best Series (Critics) and Best Screenplay awards at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor