Samantha looks stunning in purple gown at brother David's wedding, shares precious family moments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 : Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu never misses chance to treat her fans with a glimpse of her personal or professional life. Her latest post featuring pictures from her brother David Prabhu's wedding is proof.

On Saturday, Samantha shared some captivating pictures from her brother's wedding in picturesque Lake Geneva, Wisconsin on her Instagram handle.

Samantha looked stunning in a purple gown with slit detailing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup. Her wavy hair definitely accentuated her Western look.

In one of the images, she is seen facing her back to the camera, holding a bouquet of vibrant flowers.

Beaming with joy as Samantha poses with her family.

She also shared some adorable moments with her brother and her mother, Ninette Prabhu.

Along with the post, Samantha wrote, "Family."

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "You redefined 'drop-dead gorgeous' with your aura and presence Sammy."

Another user commented, "Sam pic with your brothers & mommy is the cutest! Life comes full circle. I am so happy."

"Overjoyed seeing you surrounded by so much love !! You're radiating happiness snuggled up with your adorable family. A true Mamma's girl for sure," another comment read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is preparing for Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan. This upcoming web series is an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel, which originally featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Apart from this, Samantha will star in Bangaram, a film she announced on her birthday this year. This project is especially significant for her as it marks her debut as a producer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor