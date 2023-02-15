Samantha Ruth Prabhu climbs 600 steps barefoot to seek blessing at Palani Murugan temple

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently paid a visit to the Palani Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu.

Several videos and pictures went viral in which Samantha can be seen offering prayers at the temple.

Samantha climbed 600 stairs of the temple and lit camphor on every step. She was accompanied by director C Prem Kumar.

Samantha, who is currently undergoing treatment for an autoimmune condition called Myositis, kept her mask on during her temple visit.

For the temple visit, Samantha wore a simple salwar suit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her film 'Shaakuntalam'. The film is scheduled to release on April 14. It was set to release on February 17 but due to unknown reasons, the film was postponed once again.

The new release date will mark the film's release in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. Gunasekhar, who is also the co-producer of the film, wrote in the caption, "The Love that was forgotten... An unforgettable tale of Love that remains. Mark your calendars - #Shaakuntalam releasing in theatres worldwide on April 14."

Shaakuntalam, based on Kalidasa's work, is the story of Shakuntala and her courtship with King Dushyant, and the curse of rishi Durvasa which made Dushyant forget his love for the 'apsara'-like Shakuntala.

( With inputs from ANI )

