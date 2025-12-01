Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Her Second Marriage With Raj Nidimoru: Actress Shares Pics of Her Intimate Wedding

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Monday, December 1, 2025.After months of speculation, the Tollywood diva made things official on Instagram, giving the fans a glimpse of her wedding ceremony. This is Samantha’s second marriage after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021. Raj separated from Shyamali in 2022.Samantha’s choice of a vibrant red saree, rich crimson draped with impeccable poise, was nothing short of bridal perfection.

The saree boasted delicate zari work that shimmered subtly in the soft temple light, giving her a regal yet understated elegance. She paired it with elegant gold jewellery that complemented the rich hue beautifully. Every drape, every fold, seemed to echo tradition and sophistication, exactly the mark of a classic bride who knows how to honour heritage while exuding effortless glamour. Her groom, Raj Nidimoru, didn’t just step in beside her, he complemented her look with understated elegance. Clad in a crisp white kurta set layered with a beige Nehru jacket.

The actor took to her Instagram on Monday to post pictures from their simple and sweet ceremony, writing 01.12.2025 with white heart emojis. The first picture shows Raj putting a ring on Samantha’s finger while they stand in front of Linga Bhairavi. Another shows her holding him close while showing off her massive rock.Samantha also shared pictures from the traditional ceremony, which sees them taking aarti and kneeling in front of the idol. The last picture is of a happy Raj and Samantha as they walk through a doorway decorated with flowers.

The couple had reportedly been spending more time together over the past year while collaborating professionally, and speculation about their personal relationship had been growing steadily. However, neither Samantha nor Raj ever addressed the rumours publicly until now.Samantha’s personal life has been a subject of public interest ever since her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya in 2021. She has since focused on her work, health, and philanthropic initiatives. Raj Nidimoru, one-half of the acclaimed writer-director duo Raj & DK, is known for projects such as The Family Man, Go Goa Gone, and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Their professional journey began with The Family Man 2, where Samantha made her digital debut.