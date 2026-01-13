Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all praises for Yami Gautam's 'Haq': 'Stories like this are rare'

Mumbai, Jan 13 The fan club for Yami Gautam's courtroom drama "Haq" continues to expand.

Most recently, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu showered praises on the team for making a film that is so layered and so free of judgment.

Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram account, Samantha penned an appreciation post saying, "I had to write this the moment the film ended because I was scared I'd lose even a fraction of what it made me feel. Stories like this are rare. So deeply human. So layered. So free of judgment or bias. And even rarer when they're brought alive by an actor of this caliber @yamigautam. (sic)."

Samantha admitted that Yami's portrayal as Shazia Bano left her moved in ways that are hard for her to put into words.

"@reshunath your writing stayed with me. @yamigautam your performance moved me in ways I can't fully explain. I felt everything all at once. Love. Rage. Strength. Vulnerability. Hope." the 'Yashoda' actress added.

Samantha further pointed out that films like 'Haq' are the reason she loves being in the business.

She went on to write, "This is cinema. This is the reason we do what we do. This is why we keep choosing this path, through every high and every low. Grateful, thankyou."

Congratulating director Suparn Verma, she concluded saying, "@suparnverma BIGGEST congratulations to you on telling this story so beautifully."

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Pataudi, also penned an appreciation post for Yami and the team of "Haq" for creating a cinematic gem.

Her Instagram post read, "Incredible peformances. Brilliant. Undoubtedly a standing ovation...for a work of art. So well translated on the screen. A story that had to be shared of Shazia Bano. RELEVANT. Yami Gautam you were simple OUTSTANDING. Moved to tears by the depth of your skill and work. A huge fan ...always," added Saba."

Before this, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and several others from the industry called themselves a Yami fan after witnessing her work in "Haq".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor