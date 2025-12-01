Samantha Ruth Prabhu Marries For the Second Time: Actress Ties the Knot With Raj Nidimoru Secretly: Reports

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have reportedly entered wedlock, putting an end to weeks of speculation about their relationship. According to a report by HT City, the couple exchanged vows on Monday morning at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre, in an intimate ceremony attended by just 30 close friends and family members.A source told the publication that the wedding was deliberately kept low-key. Samantha opted for a traditional red saree, embracing a classic bridal look for the private rituals. Rumours about their wedding began swirling late Sunday night.

The buzz intensified when Raj’s ex-wife, Sshyamali De, posted a cryptic quote on Instagram reading, “Desperate people do desperate things,” drawing widespread attention. The former couple had reportedly finalised their divorce in 2022. Samantha and Raj were first linked publicly in early 2024, after reports of their growing closeness emerged within the industry. Their bond became more visible as Samantha shared photos with Raj on social media, prompting fans to speculate about their relationship status.

The two have collaborated professionally since The Family Man 2 in 2021, which marked Samantha’s digital debut under the direction of Raj & DK. Their association continued with Citadel: Honey Bunny in 2024 and the upcoming Netflix project Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, strengthening both their professional and personal rapport.Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple parted ways four years after their high-profile wedding, following which Naga Chaitanya married actor Sobhita Dhulipala. Raj Nidimoru, one half of the popular director duo Raj & DK, was earlier married to Shhyamali De before their reported divorce in 2022.