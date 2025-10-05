Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being a student: Learnt empathy, how to be a better human

Mumbai, Oct 5 Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared some advice to students dealing with pressure and also talked about what she learnt when she was in school.

The actress on Sunday treated her fans with a question and answer session, where a social media user asked Samnatha how to focus on health.

The user asked: “How to focus on health? Being a student it’s really hard to find time!! Can u plz give suggestions? (sic).”

Answering the question, Samantha said in a video: “Honestly, it has been a long time since I was a student but I have been hearing a lot about how difficult it is right now for students. The stress is ….”

The actress said that she doesn’t recall it “being so bad”.

“But I empathise with you and I really want you to understand that good grades are not everything. I think what I learnt most from being a student and the most important part of being a student was the friendships that I made , respect I had for people around me, and the kindness that I learned from my friends.”

Talking about the lessons she learnt in school, Samantha said: “I learnt empathy, kindness, I learnt how to be a better human and I think these are the qualities honestly that worked out for me.”

“I don't remember any of the things that I studied in school but these are the qualities that stayed with me and that are really important in life.”

The actress then shared a news article about the student suicides in India in 2023 with Maharashtra reporting the highest cases as per NCRB reports.

Samantha dropped a heart break emoji on the article.

The actress was also asked about her next Telugu project.

To which, Samantha said that she finally has an answer to the question as she is starting to shoot this month for a film.

