Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals what inspired her to join ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’

Mumbai, Oct 28 Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently opened up about her role in the upcoming series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', shedding light on what captivated her about the project.

The actress emphasised how the series focuses on relatable characters who find themselves in extraordinary circumstances, a narrative that resonated deeply with her.

In a statement, Samantha shared, “It’s not gimmicky and full of high-tech gadgets and technology. The world that is created is so real. The characters are genuinely relatable, ordinary people placed in extraordinary circumstances. That drew me in immediately. I also believe it was a brilliant move to set the show in the nineties”.

She added, “Everything about this world feels authentic.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' directed by Raj & DK, also stars Varun Dhawan in a lead role. The web series is a spin-off of the American spy action series ‘Citadel’, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. In 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', Varun stars as Bunny, a talented stuntman, alongside Samantha, who portrays a cunning spy.

The plot follows their thrilling journey as they adopt new identities and set off on an exhilarating adventure around the globe.

The show also features Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

The series is set to debut on Prime Video on November 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor