Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves intense look in a simple saree in 'Maa Inti Bangaram'

Mumbai, Jan 7 Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her return to the Telugu film industry with her next "Maa Inti Bangaram".

Adding to the buzz for the already hyped drama, the makers have unveiled the first look poster from BV Nandini Reddy's directorial.

The poster has Samantha standing inside a bus in a simple brown saree. She seems all ready to pick a fight with intensity clearly visible in her eyes.

Sharing the poster with her Instagram Family, Samantha wrote, “You just keep watching... #MaaIntiBangaaram will be connecting with y’all.(sic).”

Along with the first look poster, Samantha also revealed the release date for "Maa Inti Bangaram" teaser trailer.

“#MiBTeaserTrailer out on 9th JAN at 10 AM," she added.

The shoot for the drama created by Samantha's husband, Raj Nidimoru, has already been concluded.

Samantha has performed most of the action sequences in the film herself, that too in a saree, making "Maa Inti Bangaram" one of her most physically demanding and defining performances to date.

A source close to the project shared, “After ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Citadel’, Samantha wanted to challenge herself further. In Maa Inti Bangaram, she’s doing most of the action herself, and doing it in a saree. It’s physically demanding and visually powerful, a portrayal audiences rarely get to see”.

The film is being backed by Samantha, under her home banner Tralala Moving Pictures, along with Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvurruu.

Speaking about the drama, producer Himank Duvvuru shared, “‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ was envisioned as a story rooted in emotion and values, but told with the scale and energy of a true action spectacle. Samantha taking on the challenge of performing most of the action herself, and doing it in a saree, brings a rare, powerful authenticity to the film. Bringing together world-class technicians was a conscious choice to ensure the vision is executed with global finesse while staying deeply Indian at heart”.

